10:00
+36
USD 69.63
EUR 79.02
RUB 1.16
English

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 8 years in jail of Russia for terrorism

Russian police officers detected and detained a Kyrgyz citizen who lives without registration in Samara region. Russian media reported with reference to the local police department.

During the investigation it was found out that the criminal during the period from January to the end of July 2016 recruited three people living with him in a rented apartment in a banned terrorist organization, after that he intended to leave Russia. During a personal search in the presence of witnesses, the police found and seized a cell phone containing extremist materials.

Criminal cases were initiated under the articles Aiding terrorism and Preparing for participation in the activities of the organization, which in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation was recognized as terrorist of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Privolzhsky District Military Court found the man guilty and sentenced him to eight years in a penal colony with reinforced security. The verdict came into force.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Russia appeals to CIS countries with question of sending military to Syria
Russians become professionals in Kyrgyz language
Vladimir Putin supports use of Kyrgyz driving licenses in Russia
State Duma asks Putin to allow Kyrgyzstanis to work with national licenses
Speaker admits: Kyrgyzstan shall solve Eurasian problems itself
Children of CIS countries must remember common culture and continue traditions
“Children of the Commonwealth” at Issyk-Kul: Valentina Matviyenko dances
Valentina Matviyenko arrives in Issyk-Kul region
Valentina Matvienko tells President about Forum “Children of Commonwealth"
Kyrgyzstanis may be allowed to work in Russia using national driving licenses
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council