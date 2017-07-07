Citizen of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 8 years in jail of Russia for terrorism

Russian police officers detected and detained a Kyrgyz citizen who lives without registration in Samara region. Russian media reported with reference to the local police department.

During the investigation it was found out that the criminal during the period from January to the end of July 2016 recruited three people living with him in a rented apartment in a banned terrorist organization, after that he intended to leave Russia. During a personal search in the presence of witnesses, the police found and seized a cell phone containing extremist materials.

Criminal cases were initiated under the articles Aiding terrorism and Preparing for participation in the activities of the organization, which in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation was recognized as terrorist of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation .