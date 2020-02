Prosecutor’s office of Jalal-Abad sued parents of a child, who forbid him to go to school. The Information Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

The lawsuit was filed on January 27 to the Jalal-Abad City Court. The date of the hearing is still unknown.

The parents of the boy who is not allowed to go to school are followers of one of the religious movements banned in Kyrgyzstan.