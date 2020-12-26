11:16
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Lawyer detained for bribe extortion in Uzgen

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a lawyer in Uzgen district. Press center of the SCNS reported.

Earlier, the state committee began pre-trial proceedings under the Article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The lawyer was caught red-handed while receiving part of the extorted sum of 40,000 soms. It was found out that the lawyer extorted 120,000 soms for subsequent transfer to the judge of the Uzgen District Court for a positive resolution of a civil case on a property dispute. Investigative and operational measures are being taken to find out the judge’s involvement. An investigation is underway,» the State Committee for National Security said.
link: https://24.kg/english/178097/
views: 116
Print
Related
Employees of Unaa state institution extort money from student drivers
Prosecutor of Alamedin district placed under house arrest
SCNS detains Deputy Prosecutor of Alamedin district
Policeman detained in Suzak district for extorting $ 1,000
Policeman extorts money in Suzak district
Member of Kyrgyzteploenergo tender commission detained for bribe extortion
SCNS employee extorts bribe of $ 3,000, case sent to court
Financial police officer detained in Bishkek
Chairman of district court arrested for bribe extortion in Kara-Suu
SCNS officer detained for bribe extortion fired
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners
26 December, Saturday
11:13
Ak-Zhurok Crisis Center in Osh city receives $ 1,000 and clothes Ak-Zhurok Crisis Center in Osh city receives $ 1,000 an...
10:34
At least 207.5 kilometers of roads repaired in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
10:12
Lawyer detained for bribe extortion in Uzgen
10:05
Acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov promises support to business
09:46
Head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura Askhat Tuleberdiev detained
25 December, Friday
18:48
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers 10 campaign groups
18:38
Russia to allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for payment of salaries
18:06
Aisuluu Tynybekova named best athlete of World Cup
17:40
State bodies take measures to prevent import of new COVID-19 strain
17:04
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities