Lawyer detained for bribe extortion in Uzgen

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a lawyer in Uzgen district. Press center of the SCNS reported.

Earlier, the state committee began pre-trial proceedings under the Article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The lawyer was caught red-handed while receiving part of the extorted sum of 40,000 soms. It was found out that the lawyer extorted 120,000 soms for subsequent transfer to the judge of the Uzgen District Court for a positive resolution of a civil case on a property dispute. Investigative and operational measures are being taken to find out the judge’s involvement. An investigation is underway,» the State Committee for National Security said.