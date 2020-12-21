10:48
USD 80.70
EUR 98.94
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov promises to return Akayev, Bakiyev, if people forgive

Candidate for presidency Sadyr Japarov continues his campaign in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Speaking to the residents of Alai, he announced that he would return the presidents Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev to Kyrgyzstan who fled the country, if the people forgive them.

Sadyr Japarov in such a way answered a question from one of the voters. According to him, if there are many people who ask, if the people forgive, then both Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev would be returned to their homeland.

Askar Akayev fled the country after March 24, 2005, when mass protests against rigged parliamentary elections took place in Bishkek. His children, Bermet and Aidar, who allegedly won majority of the votes, ran for the Parliament. This angered the Kyrgyzstanis.

The Akayevs live in Moscow.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev was also overthrown — on April 7, 2010, the opposition held a rally against family and clan rule. Weapons were used against the protesters, more than 80 people were killed.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev, his son Maxim and brother Zhanysh were sentenced in absentia to long terms of imprisonment on a number of charges.

The Bakiyevs settled in Minsk, Maxim lives in Great Britain with his family.
link: https://24.kg/english/177330/
views: 124
Print
Related
State guard officers participate in election campaign of Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan
Nursultan Nazarbayev tells how he took Akayev and Bakiyev out of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Two of my co-fathers-in-law got positions after October events
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits signature sheets
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz withdraws as candidate after meeting with Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov supports preservation of status of Russian language in Kyrgyzstan
Activist Erkin Nurbaev challenges Sadyr Japarov to debate
Sadyr Japarov accuses politicians of 2010 Osh events
Economic amnesty: Sadyr Japarov is optimistic and is waiting for funds
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
21 December, Monday
10:25
132 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 79,254 in total 132 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyr...
10:15
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek thanks to snow
10:09
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: At least 35,575 voters registered abroad
09:48
Talant Mamytov inspects construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road
09:33
Winter tourist season officially opens in Kyrgyzstan
20 December, Sunday
13:00
Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London
19 December, Saturday
15:29
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
15:21
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
15:12
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage