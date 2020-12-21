Sadyr Japarov promises to return Akayev, Bakiyev, if people forgive

Candidate for presidency Sadyr Japarov continues his campaign in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Speaking to the residents of Alai, he announced that he would return the presidents Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev to Kyrgyzstan who fled the country, if the people forgive them.

Sadyr Japarov in such a way answered a question from one of the voters. According to him, if there are many people who ask, if the people forgive, then both Askar Akayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev would be returned to their homeland.

Askar Akayev fled the country after March 24, 2005, when mass protests against rigged parliamentary elections took place in Bishkek. His children, Bermet and Aidar, who allegedly won majority of the votes, ran for the Parliament. This angered the Kyrgyzstanis.

The Akayevs live in Moscow.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev was also overthrown — on April 7, 2010, the opposition held a rally against family and clan rule. Weapons were used against the protesters, more than 80 people were killed.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev, his son Maxim and brother Zhanysh were sentenced in absentia to long terms of imprisonment on a number of charges.

The Bakiyevs settled in Minsk, Maxim lives in Great Britain with his family.