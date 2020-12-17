19:34
Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan

Presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov gave an interview to one of YouTube channels. In the interview, the presidential candidate told about the possibility of fourth revolution in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, until today, all revolutions took place due to fraudulent elections.

«If the presidential or parliamentary elections are held unfairly, then, perhaps, there will be a fourth revolution. Bribery of voters started in 2015, Form No. 2 was introduced. In the future, whatever elections are held, they must be fair,» Sadyr Japarov said.
