17:06
New Year fair opened in Bishkek

Bishkek City Hall opened a traditional New Year fair in the center of the capital. It will be held daily until December 29 near Kurmanjan Datka monument and Ala-Too cinema.

Each visitor will be able to purchase unusual gifts for the New Year for relatives and friends; a variety of products from small businesses and manufacturers are presented there.

One of the first to open was a jewelry stand. Tatyana Berezhnaya has been taking part in the fair for the third year already and notes that this is a good opportunity to sell goods for sellers and save time and buy gifts for the loved ones in one place — for buyers.

«We also conduct master classes for children. Together with them, we make jewelry for mothers and grandmothers, as well as toys for the New Year tree. While parents are shopping, their children are working. I sell jewelry made of natural stones by Kyrgyz craftsmen, as well as copper and bronze products, the same as our ancestors wore in the 16th century,» she said.

A resident of Bishkek Baktygul Zhumabaeva and her husband brought their farm products to the fair. The fair is a good opportunity to earn money for them. They sell homemade products: chicken meat, the national bozo drink, and sweets.

«My husband and I are pensioners, our daughter is a student, she also sits at home. Its has been a tough year due to the pandemic. In order to somehow make a living, we brought products from home. I made bozo, my daughter baked cakes and made sweets. We sell chicken for 200 soms per kilogram, it is cheaper than in stores. National drink costs 35 soms per liter,» Baktygul Zhumabaeva told.

Not only the townspeople participate in the fair. Arthur Boyarsky comes from Kant town and brings delicious homemade cakes for sale.

«Our bakery is located in Kant town. My mom is a pastry chef. She bakes all the goods. We have sold a little so far, but we hope people will come again. Perhaps, there are few people because of the cold weather,» he says.

Musical and dance groups prepared a concert program for guests of the fair. They will perform on December 16, 23 and 29 from 14.00 to 17.00 in compliance with all the sanitary rules.
