New Year fair opened in Bishkek

Bishkek City Hall opened a traditional New Year fair in the center of the capital. It will be held daily until December 29 near Kurmanjan Datka monument and Ala-Too cinema.
Each visitor will be able to purchase unusual gifts for the New Year for relatives and friends; a variety of products from small businesses and manufacturers are presented there.
«We also conduct master classes for children. Together with them, we make jewelry for mothers and grandmothers, as well as toys for the New Year tree. While parents are shopping, their children are working. I sell jewelry made of natural stones by Kyrgyz craftsmen, as well as copper and bronze products, the same as our ancestors wore in the 16th century,» she said.
«My husband and I are pensioners, our daughter is a student, she also sits at home. Its has been a tough year due to the pandemic. In order to somehow make a living, we brought products from home. I made bozo, my daughter baked cakes and made sweets. We sell chicken for 200 soms per kilogram, it is cheaper than in stores. National drink costs 35 soms per liter,» Baktygul Zhumabaeva told.
«Our bakery is located in Kant town. My mom is a pastry chef. She bakes all the goods. We have sold a little so far, but we hope people will come again. Perhaps, there are few people because of the cold weather,» he says.