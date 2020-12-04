13:53
Presidential elections: 20 candidates submit signature sheets by midnight

Five more candidates have managed to submit their signature sheets by 23.59 on December 3. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reports.

According to the CEC, the signature sheets were received from Kanybek Imanaliev, Samat Ibraev, Kanat Isaev, Ulukbek Kochkorov and Imamidin Tashov.

Thus, 20 candidates have brought signatures in their support. Twenty candidates have transferred their electoral deposit.

The Central Election Commission presented the list of those who have submitted their signature sheets and transferred money:

  • Aimen Kasenov;
  • Babyrzhan Tolbaev;
  • Adakhan Madumarov;
  • Sadyr Japarov;
  • Ravshan Dzheenbekov;
  • Rashid Tagaev;
  • Eldar Abakirov;
  • Zhenishbek Baiguttiev;
  • Arstanbek Abdyldaev;
  • Kursan Asanov;
  • Baktybek Kalmamatov;
  • Myktybek Arstanbek;
  • Abdil Segizbaev;
  • Ulukbek Kochkorov;
  • Kuban Choroev;
  • Kanybek Imanaliev;
  • Imamidin Tashov;
  • Klara Sooronkulova;
  • Kanat Isaev;

Kubanychbek Isabekov has transferred the deposit, but did not submit his signature sheets and withdrew from the race.

Recall, candidates for the highest state post in the country had to submit their signature sheets and transfer money to a deposit account on December 3, before 23.59.

The Central Election Commission registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.
