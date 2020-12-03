19:35
English

Presidential elections: 14 candidates transfer electoral deposit

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) informs that, according to the constitutional law on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, candidates must transfer an electoral deposit no later than 37 calendar days before the election day, that is, before midnight on December 3.

It is specified that 14 candidates for the highest state post have transferred funds to the CEC deposit account.

The Central Election Commission provided the list:

  • Aimen Kasenov;
  • Babyrzhan Tolbaev;
  • Adakhan Madumarov;
  • Sadyr Japarov;
  • Ravshan Dzheenbekov;
  • Rashid Tagaev;
  • Eldar Abakirov;
  • Zhenishbek Baiguttiev;
  • Arstanbek Abdyldaev;
  • Kursan Asanov;
  • Baktybek Kalmamatov;
  • Myktybek Arstanbek;
  • Abdil Segizbaev;
  • Ulukbek Kochkorov.

The Central Election Commission registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/175458/
views: 130
