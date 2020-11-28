11:05
School for 570 schoolchildren to be built in Jalal-Abad

A school for 570 students will be built in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Yesterday, the city hall officials met with representatives of Assanabil Charity Foundation. Earlier, the parties discussed the socio-economic development of Jalal-Abad city.

The Foundation plans to build a new school, kindergarten, housing for low-income families, a mosque and a new building for a family doctors group.

Local authorities allocate land in the city for construction of social facilities; a construction project is being prepared.
