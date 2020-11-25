Kyrgyzstani included in list of 100 inspiring women from around the world

Kyrgyzstani Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva was included in the BBC’s list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world.

The BBC has published its 2020 ranking of women.

The list includes women from different fields of activity and professions from all over the world. There are singers, activists, actresses, scientists, writers and sportswomen among them.

The ranking includes the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, UAE Minister for Advanced Technology and Deputy Project Manager of the Emirates Mars Mission Sarah Al Amiri, model and philanthropist Jane Fonda, artist and LGBT activist from Russia Yulia Tsvetkova and so on.

Kyrgyzstani Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva, the founder of the Kyrgyz Federation of the Blind, is also included in the top 100 influential women. She is engaged in translating government documents into Braille, thereby facilitating access for people with visual impairments. Together with her team, she implements a program for people with disabilities to give them the skills needed to enter the job market.