Alina Anisimova, a 19-year-old student from Kyrgyzstan, was included in the list of 100 influential and inspiring women 2018, published by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Ranging in age from 15 to 94, and from more than 60 countries, the list includes leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes.

Alina Anisimova, who takes the eighth place in the list, is a student programmer. She leads the Kyrgyz Girls’ Space School, which aims to send the country’s first satellite into space.