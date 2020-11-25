U.S. Embassy provides IT job skills for 300 unemployed and PWD in Kyrgyzstan

The Academy of Creative Professions will launch free virtual courses to provide job skills for 300 unemployed young people and people with disabilities who have limited job and educational opportunities living in Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Naryn, and Chui regions. The Academy of Creative Professions is implemented in partnership with the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic by Public Foundation «Fund Sun People.» The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The Academy of Creative Professions will provide free virtual three-month courses on graphic design, digital marketing, and video production.

Each of these three courses will educate 100 participants from five regions. Half of the project participants are people with disabilities.

Participants will receive certificates of completion, and their new skills will give them the opportunity to find new job opportunities. 15 of the most talented participants will present their work during the Final Forum of the Academy of Creative Professions in August 2021.

The open call for applications for the Graphic Design course is closed November 16, 2020. Participants for the design course were selected through a competitive application process which included a written application and interviews.

While enrollment for the graphic design course is closed, beginning January 10, 2021 interested candidates can still apply for the digital marketing course which will run from February to April, and starting April 10, 2021 applications may be submitted for the video production course, which will take place from May to July.