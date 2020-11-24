13:48
Sadyr Japarov tells why he is disappointed in Omurbek Tekebayev

Sadyr Japarov is ready to prove that the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Tekebaev planned to sell the cellular company MegaCom to a Russian businessman Leonid Maevsky. He stated this live on one of TV channels.

He noted that he has known the leader of Ata Meken party for 30 years.

«I saw his real face when I started working with him. Before that, I knew him only from TV and respected him as an opposition politician. The incitement must have boundaries. The people should not follow intriguers. The entire political elite knows that in 2010 Omurbek Tekebayev wrote the Constitution in his own interests. Because he thought that he would come to Parliament with majority of votes and would become a speaker. He wanted to rule for 5-10 years,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He accused Omurbek Tekebayev of trying to sell MegaCom through corruption.

«When I was acting President, I could not tell about it. I can do it now. The fact that Omurbek Tekebayev took $ 1 million from Mayevsky is true. Everyone knows this, including the former deputy of Parliament Felix Kulov. If he refutes it, Omurbek Suvanaliev and I can prove it. Two companies wanted to sell the mobile services provider, one of them is Tekebaev. He spent a million on the elections. Then he wanted to pocket the rest of the sum,» Sadyr Japarov said.
