Tariff for connection between telecom operators to be reduced in 2021

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov held a meeting with representatives of telecom operators on the development of the telecommunications industry. Press service of the Government reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that as of today the growth in demand for telecommunications services is reflected in increase in consumption of radio frequency resources and leads to its deficit.

«Today there is a practice when companies holding licenses for the use of the radio frequency spectrum practice their transfer to third legal entities on a contractual basis. At the same time, they themselves do not develop networks, but only «hold» a limited resource. Therefore, I would like to urge all telecom operators to effectively use the radio frequency resource in accordance with the established norms,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

The Cabinet of Ministers has determined the sequence of reducing the tariff rate for connection between various telecom operators (interconnect). So, the tariff, which was 3.5 soms, will be reduced to 1 som in 2021.