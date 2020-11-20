Sadyr Japarov promises to reveal main opponent of draft Constitution

Sadyr Japarov promises to reveal the main opponent of the new version of the Constitution on Monday, November 23. He posted about it on Instagram.

According to him, the basis of the new version of the Constitution is the draft proposed by the People’s Kurultai in 2011.

«I would like to answer those vile fools who say that only Sadyr Japarov needs the draft Basic Law, that he is trying to establish a dictatorship. This draft has been proposed since 2011 by the kurultai and the people. We’ve just corrected some of the flaws and submitted it for public discussion. This is not a law to protect the interests of one person. On Monday, I will reveal the true face of the main opponent of the Constitution,» Sadyr Japarov wrote.