Sadyr Japarov: Criminal case against my sister is political put-up job

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the criminal case against his sister Raikul Japarova.

According to him, the criminal case was initiated for political reasons.

«I do not know Erkin Asrandiev personally, and I was not even aware that he was the Deputy Prime Minister. When we came to power, on the very first day I looked at the resumes of Sanzhar Mukanbetov and Erkin Asrandiev, proposed their candidacies for the post of the First Deputy Prime Minister, but they refused. Then the office offered this position to Artem Novikov, who agreed. I saw what Erkin Asrandiev wrote about my sister, that my sister was allegedly involved in the withdrawal of money from Issyk-Kul bank. It was a political put-up job; the case was initiated only for political reasons. I can provide copies, and you will see it for yourself,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Sadyr Japarov’s sister and the head of Issyk-Kul Investment Bank Raikul Japarova was sentenced to 10 years in prison for money laundering. The victims reported that she fled the country before the verdict was announced. Later it became known that Japarova had asked for political asylum in Poland.