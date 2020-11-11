14:49
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

Participants of another rally demand dismissal of Kyrgyzaltyn chairman

Another rally takes place near the Government House in Bishkek. Residents of Emgechil, Kazarman, Kemin and Chatkal villages take part in the protest.

They demand from the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov to receive them. The protesters believe that the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn Almaz Alimbekov should not occupy his post.

«Over the course of five years, there have been many violations on his part, we have a video evidence of gold theft. Local residents are unhappy with the fact that they were promised to build a meat processing plant, a hotel complex and install special boxes for breeding bees after the Chinese start work at Solton-Sary deposit, but nothing of this has been done. Earlier, Almaz Alimbekov declared bankruptcy at the field, but why then, as the Chinese came, did the work begin? Now they get up to 30 kilograms of gold a month,» the protesters say.
link: https://24.kg/english/172573/
views: 63
Print
Related
Severelectro employees hold rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyz Pochtasy employees hold rally in Bishkek demanding to increase salaries
Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek
Rally against corruption in sports held in Bishkek
Dordoi sellers attempt to break into Government House
Supporters of Kursan Asanov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek
Fifth rally in Bishkek: Protesters demand credit amnesty
Participants of another rally go on indefinite hunger strike in Bishkek
Sellers of Dordoi market hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
Power specialists hold another rally at Government House in Bishkek
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek Rally dedicated to anniversary of Great October Revolution held in Bishkek
11 November, Wednesday
14:24
Participants of another rally demand dismissal of Kyrgyzaltyn chairman Participants of another rally demand dismissal of Kyrgy...
14:07
Traditional Human Rights Month kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
13:54
Access to information on health services limited during epidemic in Kyrgyzstan
13:33
Severelectro employees hold rally in Bishkek
13:22
COVID-19 patients pay 1,700 – 63,000 soms for treatment in Kyrgyzstan