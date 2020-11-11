Participants of another rally demand dismissal of Kyrgyzaltyn chairman

Another rally takes place near the Government House in Bishkek. Residents of Emgechil, Kazarman, Kemin and Chatkal villages take part in the protest.

They demand from the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov to receive them. The protesters believe that the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn Almaz Alimbekov should not occupy his post.

«Over the course of five years, there have been many violations on his part, we have a video evidence of gold theft. Local residents are unhappy with the fact that they were promised to build a meat processing plant, a hotel complex and install special boxes for breeding bees after the Chinese start work at Solton-Sary deposit, but nothing of this has been done. Earlier, Almaz Alimbekov declared bankruptcy at the field, but why then, as the Chinese came, did the work begin? Now they get up to 30 kilograms of gold a month,» the protesters say.