Kyrgyz Pochtasy employees hold rally in Bishkek demanding to increase salaries

A rally is taking place in the center of Bishkek today. About 20 employees of Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise gathered at its main building.

They demand to pay them an annual bonus for 2019 and increase their salaries by 50 percent.

According to them, postmen get on average 5,400 soms a month.

«Our salary has not been raised for five years. The amount of work at post offices increases annually. We deal with the payment of pensions and benefits, delivery of letters and newspapers. We are also deliver letters within Safe City project. Last year, we were promised a salary increase at the expense of the income from these letters, but it was not done. We would have starved to death, if sellers hadn’t given us products on credit,» protesters say.

If the requirements are not met, the protesters intend to appeal to the president and ask to liquidate Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise.