Policeman detained in Suzak district for extorting $ 1,000

Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a policeman who extorted $ 1,000 in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. Press center of the state committee reported.

«An employee of the criminal police of the district police department was caught red-handed while receiving 30,000 soms. He extorted $ 1,000 from an applicant for termination of criminal proceedings against his close relative,» the State Committee for National Security said.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of extortion of the bribe. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of Jalal-Abad.