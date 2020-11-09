15:29
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike

Supporters of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and other political prisoners went on a hunger strike. They came to the White House in Bishkek with banners.

The protesters demand a fair judgement for Almazbek Atambayev and other political prisoners and to make the courts open.

In addition, they demand to hold the parliamentary elections in due time, since there is no confidence in the sixth convocation of the Parliament. «But the deputies are still in office. This may have a deplorable effect on the political level,» the protesters added.

Six cases in which Almazbek Atambayev is a suspect are pending at the Military Prosecutor’s Office. Court hearings are held on two of them — illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019. Almazbek Atambayev is also a defendant in the case on staging mass riots on October 9, 2020.

Parliamentary elections were to be held on December 20 by the decision of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan. On October 24, the Administrative Court overturned the Central Election Commission’s decision on holding the repeated elections. The Supreme Court returned the CEC’s cassation appeal against this decision.

The Parliament adopted a law that postponed re-election of parliament deputies until the end of the constitutional reform, but no later than to June 1, 2021.

Acting Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov first said that the parliamentary elections would be held until March 2021. Then he announced that they would not take place in the first half of 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/172399/
views: 117
