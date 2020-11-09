Sadyr Japarov continues trips to regions of Kyrgyzstan

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for Naryn region today.

According to the press service of the Executive Office of the President, he will get acquainted with the activities of social facilities, visit the Upper Naryn cascade of hydropower plants, and also take part in the solemn opening of an apartment complex for law enforcement officers. Sadyr Japarov will meet with the activists and the public representatives of the region.

He has previously visited Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad regions of the country.