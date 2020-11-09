15:28
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

Sadyr Japarov continues trips to regions of Kyrgyzstan

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for Naryn region today.

According to the press service of the Executive Office of the President, he will get acquainted with the activities of social facilities, visit the Upper Naryn cascade of hydropower plants, and also take part in the solemn opening of an apartment complex for law enforcement officers. Sadyr Japarov will meet with the activists and the public representatives of the region.

He has previously visited Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad regions of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/172365/
views: 219
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
Sadyr Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis on Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
Sadyr Japarov admits he cannot control his supporters
Political processes returned to legal framework, Sadyr Japarov believes
$ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed
$ 1 million lobby deal: Sadyr Japarov has nothing to do with it
Second wave of COVID-19: Sadyr Japarov's wife to help volunteers
Acting president of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs $1 million lobbying deal
Sadyr Japarov: We should not hinder companies working legally
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visits Terek-Sai field
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
$ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed $ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors
Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan
9 November, Monday
14:28
Sadyr Japarov visits Upper Naryn HPP cascade Sadyr Japarov visits Upper Naryn HPP cascade
14:23
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
14:08
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decreases by one third in 2020
12:04
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
11:57
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 50.3 million people globally