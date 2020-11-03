Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar continues to grow rapidly in Kyrgyzstan. It already exceeds 84 soms.

The currency is currently bought for 83.6-84 soms, and sold — for 84-84.4 soms. Since the beginning of the day it has appreciated by 1.1 soms, since the beginning of the week — by 2.5 soms.

The dollar sharply appreciated last week. This forced the National Bank to intervene, selling record $ 42.4 million. It was the largest intervention in the past six months. However, growth of the dollar exchange rate repeatedly started the day before.