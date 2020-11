Nurbek Kozubekov became the head of National Energy Holding OJSC. He was introduced to the staff. The company reported.

State Secretary of the State Property Management Fund Ilyaz Tashbaev noted that Nurbek Kozubekov has many years of experience in interaction with various commercial and international organizations.

The former chairman of National Energy Holding OJSC, Aitmamat Nazarov, resigned at his own request.