Aibek Tilebaldiev appointed head of Ton district

A new head was appointed in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

Acting Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region Elchibek Dzhantaev introduced the new head, Aibek Tilebaldiev, to the activists of Ton district.

He is 45 years old, was born in Tort-Kul village, Ton district of Kyrgyzstan. In 2003, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State National University with a degree in mathematics.

Daniyar Arpachiev previously headed the district. He wrote a letter of resignation at his own free will.
