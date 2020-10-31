Presidential elections: CEC clarifies media accreditation rules

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) explained the rules for media accreditation in accordance with the previously approved schedule.

The media and online media outlets must provide the CEC with information on the size and other conditions of payment for airtime, print space or the right to publication on news agencies’ news feeds no later than 15 calendar days from the date of the official publication of the decision on scheduling the election campaign, that is, until November 7 inclusive.

It is prohibited to publish the results of public opinion polls, forecasts of election results, and other studies from January 6 to January 10, inclusive.

Early presidential elections are scheduled for January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.