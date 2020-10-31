10:34
WHO to deliver another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19

The World Health Organization will deliver another humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Within the framework of the meeting of the Health Scientific Board of the Turkic Council in Istanbul, the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with the Regional Director of the World Health Organization Hans Kluge.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between the WHO Regional Office and the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of healthcare.

Hans Kluge noted that WHO has been always ready to support the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. «In the near future, another batch of humanitarian aid will be sent to the republic, which includes heart monitors, kits for treating wounds in emergencies, surgical masks, gloves, PPE, consumables for testing for coronavirus infection and more. The cargo is already being formed and it will be in the Kyrgyz Republic within the next 10 days,» he added.
