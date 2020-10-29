Head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu department Kanat Dzhetenbaev detained

Employees of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan detained Kanat Dzhetenbaev, head of the Department of Freight Transportation and Commercial Work of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu State Enterprise. He is accused of abuse of power. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes confirmed the fact of the arrest.

«Investigation found out that the responsible persons of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, in order to gain benefits for themselves and others, carried out illegal sawing of railway cars, thereby causing significant damage to the state budget. These cars are on the balance sheet of the state enterprise. According to the regulation on the procedure for writing off fixed assets on the balance sheet of enterprises of the Kyrgyz Republic, the write-off is carried out in agreement with the authorized state body represented by the State Property Management Fund,» the press service of the state service reported.

According to the Financial Police, the State Property Management Fund did not give permission to write off the mentioned cars. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will choose a preventive measure for the detained head of the Freight Transportation Department today.