17:16
USD 81.67
EUR 96.08
RUB 1.05
English

Head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu department Kanat Dzhetenbaev detained

Employees of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan detained Kanat Dzhetenbaev, head of the Department of Freight Transportation and Commercial Work of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu State Enterprise. He is accused of abuse of power. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes confirmed the fact of the arrest.

«Investigation found out that the responsible persons of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, in order to gain benefits for themselves and others, carried out illegal sawing of railway cars, thereby causing significant damage to the state budget. These cars are on the balance sheet of the state enterprise. According to the regulation on the procedure for writing off fixed assets on the balance sheet of enterprises of the Kyrgyz Republic, the write-off is carried out in agreement with the authorized state body represented by the State Property Management Fund,» the press service of the state service reported.

According to the Financial Police, the State Property Management Fund did not give permission to write off the mentioned cars. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek will choose a preventive measure for the detained head of the Freight Transportation Department today.
link: https://24.kg/english/171279/
views: 110
Print
Related
At least 3.2 million tons of cargo transported by rail for six months of 2020
Ex-director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Three Kyrgyz Temir Zholu employees suspected of fraud
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise has new director
Domestic, international trains suspend serving their routes in Kyrgyzstan
Eight freight wagons derail in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek - Kara-Balta trains not to run on September 28
Railway crossing on Alykulov Street closed in Bishkek today
Bishkek - Balykchi train suspended until next tourist season
Movement of Bishkek-Balykchi train restored after derailment of wagons
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15 Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
29 October, Thursday
16:37
Part of Bishkek residents left without heating and hot water Part of Bishkek residents left without heating and hot...
16:18
Head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu department Kanat Dzhetenbaev detained
16:09
Part of Bishkek temporarily left without electricity
15:37
No officially confirmed COVID-19 reinfection cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
15:18
Spokesperson for acting President Sadyr Japarov appointed