Aizhan Chynybaeva becomes Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Personnel changes took place in Bishkek City Hall again. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev.

Nariman Tyuleev was relieved of his post as the First Deputy Mayor of the city, and Almaz Baketaev was re-appointed in his place.

Aizhan Chynybaeva became the Vice Mayor of the capital for social issues.

She was born on April 11, 1978 in Bishkek, graduated from the American University of Central Asia with a degree in Business Administration. She received the master’s degree in Public Administration and Law at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.