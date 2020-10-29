14:14
USD 81.67
EUR 96.08
RUB 1.05
English

Aizhan Chynybaeva becomes Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Personnel changes took place in Bishkek City Hall again. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev.

Nariman Tyuleev was relieved of his post as the First Deputy Mayor of the city, and Almaz Baketaev was re-appointed in his place.

Aizhan Chynybaeva became the Vice Mayor of the capital for social issues.

She was born on April 11, 1978 in Bishkek, graduated from the American University of Central Asia with a degree in Business Administration. She received the master’s degree in Public Administration and Law at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/171241/
views: 70
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on appointment of Elvira Surabaldieva
General Director of Severelectro company replaced
MPs not support Aida Ismailova's candidacy for post of minister
Almaz Mambetov appointed head of Department of Presidential Affairs
Sadyr Japarov appoints Ryskeldi Musaev as head of Security Council
New advisors to Sadyr Japarov appointed
Eldar Attokurov appointed Deputy Chief of Government Office
Chingiz Aidarbekov appointed Foreign Policy Advisor to President
Abdyrakhman Mamataliev appointed Director of State Personnel Department
Decree on appointment of Tilek Toktogaziev as Minister of Agriculture signed
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15 Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
29 October, Thursday
14:07
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 44.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 44.4 millio...
13:56
Aizhan Chynybaeva becomes Vice Mayor of Bishkek
12:40
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
12:17
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:05
One patient dies from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan