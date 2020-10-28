21:30
USD 81.13
EUR 95.80
RUB 1.06
English

Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek

Unknown persons beat students from Pakistan studying at the International University of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. Representative of the university Imran Nazir told about the incident to 24.kg news agency. He also sent a video of the attack.

«The incident took place in the afternoon in one of our dormitories located along Respublikanskaya Street. Our students went to the nearest store for groceries. Local guys stuck to them on the way. They demanded to give them mobile phones. Having received a refusal, they began to beat the students. They ran after them into the dormitory and continued beating. There were a lot of young aggressive guys. We somehow managed to take them back outside,» Imran Nazir said.

According to him, the arrived policemen detained only two of the attackers and took them to the city police department No. 5. Four injured citizens of Pakistan were also taken there for questioning and filing statements. One of them suffered the most — his nose is broken and he has multiple bruises.

The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital has not yet commented on the incident, promising to provide detailed information later. Investigation of the fact is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/171177/
views: 54
Print
Related
Pakistani illegally invites his fellow citizens to work in Kyrgyzstan
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Man attacks policemen with knife in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Suspects in beating Pakistani volunteer placed in pretrial detention center
Suspects in attack on medical student from Pakistan detained
Medical student from Pakistan helping to save Kyrgyzstanis brutally beaten
94 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Pakistan
Citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Pakistan
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova relieved of her post as Deputy Prime Minister
Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case
28 October, Wednesday
21:19
Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek Unknown people beat students from Pakistan in Bishkek
20:57
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731.4 per citizen
20:49
Three teenagers die in traffic accident in Osh city
18:44
Sadyr Japarov and members of Government take oath in Parliament
18:07
New building of Infectious Diseases Hospital with 100 beds opened in Bishkek