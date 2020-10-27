18:02
Artem Novikov meets with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov met in Bishkek with the Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, Artem Novikov noted: Russia has always been and remains a reliable strategic and main trade and economic partner of the country.

«We are all also committed to all the previously assumed obligations in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The Kyrgyz side will continue active work on the development and deepening of bilateral trade, economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian cooperation, as well as within the framework of the Eurasian economic integration and the CIS,» he stressed.

Nikolai Udovichenko congratulated Artem Novikov on his appointment and said that, despite the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic, Russian investors show great interest in work in our market. He assured that effective economic cooperation would be built with the Russian side and that in the near future the government would prepare proposals for the further development of bilateral relations in the economic sphere.

«One of the important issues is the protection of investors, including Russian ones, at the state level and ensuring their safety in the country. I can say with confidence that the Russian Federation is an ally for Kyrgyzstan without any doubt,» the Ambassador said.

The parties also noted the importance of implementation of joint projects related to the supply of customs and laboratory equipment by Russia within the framework of technical assistance for joining the Eurasian Economic Union, modernizing the tax system and introducing a labeling system, as well as enhancing the activities of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.
