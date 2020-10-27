Girl raped in Mailuu-Suu, case sent to court

A 29-year-old man was detained on suspicion of rape of an eight-year-old girl in Mailuu-Suu. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

The police received a message about the raped girl on September 7. A paramedic of the city hospital reported that the child was brought with bleeding.

«The girl was brought by ambulance doctors. The fact was registered under the Article «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the operational and investigative measures, a local resident, 29-year-old man was arrested. A preventive measure in the form of detention for two months was chosen for him. The detainee was handed the indictment, the case was sent to court,» the Department of Internal Affairs reported.