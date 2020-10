Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has new advisers on a voluntary basis.

Orders for Elnura Sulaimanova and Talant Ryspaev were signed.

Talant Ryspaev is a Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor at Clausthal University of Technology (Germany). Previously, he held the post of a dean of the Kyrgyz-German Faculty of the Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University.

Elnura Sulaimanova heads the Inspire Central Asia Public Foundation.