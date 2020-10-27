10:27
USD 80.64
EUR 95.30
RUB 1.05
English

Presidential elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves cost estimate

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved the cost estimate for early presidential elections at a meeting yesterday.

The election campaign will cost 549,161,100 soms. At least 369,137,300 soms of the sum will be sent to the regions. This amount includes travel expenses, purchase of stationery, training of TEC and PEC members, salaries, daily allowance, and communication services. The publication of ballot papers will cost 7-10 million soms.

CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that the indicated savings reach 212 million soms. At the same time, the Central Election Commission asks to additionally allocate 147 million soms from the budget. «We will try to attract international partners to help us with purchase of PPE. We, of course, counted on two campaigns. But now we have to explain,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova said.

She also added that in case of early elections, the tender is carried out through a direct agreement. «Priority expenses are prescribed for the opening of polling stations,» the head of the CEC said.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission set early presidential elections for January 10, 2021. This decision is not contested. However, another decision of CEC — to hold repeat parliamentary elections — caused disputes. The court canceled it.

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Sadyr Japarov said that the elections of deputies of the Parliament will be held until March 2021. Later he stated that parliamentary elections would not take place in the first half of 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/170873/
views: 80
Print
Related
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15
Another rally held at building of Central Election Commission in Bishkek
CEC has to register presidential candidates 26 days before elections
CEC to appeal decision canceling decree on repeat parliamentary elections
Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case
Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Building of Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan searched
CEC offers to resolve issue of returning electoral deposit to parties
Emomali Rahmon wins presidential elections in Tajikistan
Presidential elections held in Tajikistan
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case
Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
27 October, Tuesday
10:16
Pakistani illegally invites his fellow citizens to work in Kyrgyzstan Pakistani illegally invites his fellow citizens to work...
10:06
Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Keneshbek Duishebaev resigns
10:02
Presidential elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves cost estimate
09:51
Sapar Isakov and Albek Ibraimov put on interstate wanted list
09:45
Artem Novikov: Business will be guaranteed safety and protection
26 October, Monday
17:52
Almazbek Atambayev goes on hunger strike
17:38
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 81 soms in Kyrgyzstan
17:28
Border conflict: Tajik side dismantles pipes at disputed section
17:11
Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15