Presidential elections: Nomination of candidates to last until November 15

Nomination of candidates for presidency has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Abdyzhapar Bekmatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the process will last until November 15. Political parties and citizens can nominate candidates. To date, the CEC has not announced a single nomination.

By December 15 the election commission must register candidates for the post of head of state.

Candidates must submit signature sheets no later than on December 3, and they can refuse to participate in the race until January 8.

Earlier, the CEC scheduled early presidential elections for January 10, 2021.

According to the Constitution, the head of state is elected for six years by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The same person cannot be elected president twice. A citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic who is at least 35 years old and not older than 70 years old, who speaks the state language and has lived in the republic for at least 15 years in total, can become the head of state.

The number of candidates for the presidency is not limited. A person who has collected at least 30,000 signatures of voters can be registered as a presidential candidate.