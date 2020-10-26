15:57
Sixth convocation of Parliament has no right to announce referendum

The sixth convocation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has no right to announce a referendum. Saniya Toktogazieva, an expert in constitutional law, said at a briefing.

According to her, the term of office of this convocation expires on October 28 and therefore the Parliament cannot announce a plebiscite.

Iskender Kakeev, a lawyer at Adilet Legal Clinic, noted that the deputies also cannot amend the Basic Law, since this procedure takes six months.

The law adopted by the Parliament provides for suspension of Articles 38 and 63 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which regulate the procedure for holding repeat parliamentary elections until the end of the constitutional reform. The dates for the elections will be set after implementation of the constitutional reform in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, but no later than June 1, 2021.

The specified law of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from the moment of its official publication and is valid until the completion of the constitutional reform.

Sadyr Japarov said that the elections of deputies of the Parliament will be held until March 2021. Later he stated that parliamentary elections would not take place in the first half of 2021.
