CEC of Kyrgyzstan accused of illegal decision to give deputy seat toTekebayev

A poet Temirlan Ormukov filed a lawsuit to the Administrative Court of Bishkek to invalidate the decision of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan dated October 15 to return the deputy seat to Ata Meken party leader Omurbek Tekebayev. He posted on his Facebook page.

Таркатышып койгулачы, мага коркунуч келтиришүүдө. БШКнын кеңсесин тинтип, документтерди алып кетип Текебаевдин мандаты...

Опубликовано Темирланом Ормуковым Суббота, 24 октября 2020 г.

According to him, the Central Election Commission made an illegal decision, returning the seat to Omurbek Tekebayev, since he is convicted. There are no acquittals for the politician, the case is being reviewed that means that he is still the accused.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property in 2017. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered evidence. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.
