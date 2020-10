The leader of the organized criminal group, Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev), was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The crime boss will be kept in custody until the end of the investigation.

Recall, Kamchi Kolbaev was detained on October 21. He was handed a notice of suspicion of creation of a criminal organization or participation in it.