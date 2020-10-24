Russian Foreign Minister tells when funding to Kyrgyzstan resumes

Nobody canceled allocation of a soft loan to Kyrgyzstan in the amount of $ 100 million. The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov announced this live on RT.

The day before, the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart.

While summing up the results of the talks of the foreign ministers at a press conference, a journalist asked when the Russian side was going to resume financial assistance to the country, since the situation has stabilized and the government has been legitimized.

«The decision of the Eurasian Development Fund to allocate a soft loan in the amount of $ 100 million exists it has not been canceled. It is necessary to agree on the timing of its implementation through this fund that our Kyrgyz friends are well aware of. We confirmed the agreements that were agreed with the previous government. The main issue now is to determine the timing of the provision of money from the fund,» Sergei Lavrov said.