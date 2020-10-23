Eldar Attokurov appointed Deputy Chief of Government Office

Eldar Attokurov became the Deputy Chief of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He was also appointed the head of the Department for Organizational and Inspection Work and Regional Development of the Government Office.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

Eldar Attokurov worked as the commercial director of Capital Building LLC until 2020. Previously, he worked as a speechwriter for the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Omurbek Babanov.