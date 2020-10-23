Valentina Shevchenko leads the top 10 best female MMA fighters in CIS

TurStat portal has compiled a ranking of the best female MMA fighters in Russia and the CIS countries, regardless of the weight category, based on the results of an online survey of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans.

The top 10 best female MMA fighters in the Russian Federation and CIS countries are Valentina Shevchenko (Kyrgyzstan), Liana Jojua (Georgia), Anastasia Yankova (Russia), Maria Agapova (Kazakhstan), Yana Kunitskaya (Russia), Alexandra Albu (Moldova), Antonina Shevchenko (Kyrgyzstan), Lilia Kazak (Belarus), Lilia Shakirova (Uzbekistan) and Irina Alekseeva (Russia).

Valentina Shevchenko won 25 percent of the votes as the best female MMA fighter in the Russian Federation and the CIS, Liana Jojua — 18 percent, Anastasia Yankova — 13 percent, Maria Agapova — 9 percent, Yana Kunitskaya — 8 percent, Alexander Albu — 7 percent, Antonina Shevchenko — 6 percent, Lilia Kazak — 6 percent, Lilia Shakirova — 4 percent and Irina Alekseeva — 3 percent.

The ranking is presented based on the results of an online survey of over 10,000 MMA fans on TurStat website in October 2020.