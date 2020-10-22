Chingiz Aidarbekov appointed Foreign Policy Advisor to President

Chingiz Aidarbekov was appointed an Advisor to the President on Strategic Foreign Policy and Investment Issues. Press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by the acting president, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

The decision was made taking into account Chingiz Aidarbekov’s extensive professional experience in the state and diplomatic service and the results achieved in previous positions.

«Recruitment of young professionals to the civil service is one of the priority directions of state policy as of today,» the press service stressed.