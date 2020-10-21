Parliament approves Kurmankul Zulushev for post of Prosecutor General

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Kurmankul Zulushev’s candidacy for the post of the Prosecutor General. The decision was made at today’s extraordinary meeting of the Parliament at Ala-Archa state residence.

At least 84 deputies voted for the colleague, 1 — against.

Kurmankul Zulushev is a deputy of the Parliament of the sixth convocation. His candidacy for the post of Prosecutor General was proposed by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

The Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov has resigned. Parliament accepted his resignation at today’s meeting.