Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Supreme Court

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev gathered near the building of the Supreme Court in Bishkek.

More than 50 people demand open hearing of the case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev from prison.

Recall, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years in prison, and the former prosecutor general Indira Joldubaeva — to a fine of 5 million soms, former adviser to the head of the State Penitentiary Service Kalybek Kachkynaliev — to two years in prison. Due to the fact that the term of his detention expired, he was released from custody in the courtroom. Academician Abdukhalim Raimzhanov was found guilty, but he was not sentenced due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The Bishkek City Court upheld the verdict.
