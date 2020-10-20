Raiymbek Matraimov detained in Bishkek

Ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was detained in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The former official was detained on the fact of corruption at the customs bodies of Kyrgyzstan.

«Raiymbek Matraimov was detained and taken to the building of the State Committee for National Security. It was found out that the former deputy chairman of the Customs Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the State Customs Service and controlled participants of foreign economic activity have established a corruption scheme to extract shadow revenues during customs administration since the beginning of 2016 to the present, as a result of which the state budget has been particularly damaged on an especially large scale,» the State Committee said.

The state committee noted that the amount of damage to the state budget and the range of persons subject to criminal liability are being identified within the pre-trial proceedings.

In November 2019, Raiymbek Matraimov has been already summoned for interrogation to the State Committee for National Security. He was released immediately after the interrogation.