Raiymbek Matraimov detained in Bishkek

Ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was detained in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.
The former official was detained on the fact of corruption at the customs bodies of Kyrgyzstan.
The state committee noted that the amount of damage to the state budget and the range of persons subject to criminal liability are being identified within the pre-trial proceedings.
In November 2019, Raiymbek Matraimov has been already summoned for interrogation to the State Committee for National Security. He was released immediately after the interrogation.