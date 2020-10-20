10:08
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has reviewed the criminal case against the Prime Minister and Acting President Sadyr Japarov. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

On October 16, the court reviewed the case on charges of attempt to violently seize power in 2012 on newly discovered facts.

«Sadyr Japarov was acquitted for lack of corpus delicti. Deputy Talant Mamytov and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev were acquitted together with him,» the sources said.

Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev were convicted of attempt to seize power by force. Conviction of Mamytov and Tashiev was removed from official records later. After the rallies in Bishkek, Sadyr Japarov was released from prison.
