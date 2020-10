Acting President Sadyr Japarov should send his supporters home. Deputy Ainuru Altybaeva made a request to him today at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament at Ala-Archa state residence.

She demanded from Sadyr Japarov to ensure public order in the city.

«Send your supporters home. Mothers are waiting for them,» the deputy said.

Ainuru Altybaeva also noted the merits of the retired President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and thanked him on behalf of the women of the country.