Speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev calls on President not to resign

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Isaev, called on the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not to resign. He stated this to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the situation in the country is very alarming. The term of office of the sixth convocation expires, the Government headed by Sadyr Japarov has just begun to fulfill their duties. One of these days the Central Election Commission will announce new elections to the Parliament — holding them in conditions of instability is fraught with irreversible consequences.

The President remains the only source of legitimate power now. He should not step down. This is wrong and can provoke a new round of unrest. Kanatbek Isaev

He added that one cannot put one’s personal interests above the interests of the state.

Riots in Kyrgyzstan began after thousands of people held rally to protest against the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid. The protesters released political prisoners, including Sadyr Japarov. Later, most of them were placed back in their cells. Sadyr Japarov was approved as the head of the Cabinet by the Parliament. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov is ready to resign, but after parliamentary elections are held and new presidential elections are announced.