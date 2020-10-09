CEC of Kyrgyzstan to schedule repeat parliamentary elections until November 6

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will schedule repeat elections to the Parliament until November 6. The decision was made following consideration of a statement from 12 political parties that disagree with the results of the October 4 elections.

The leaders of political associations asked to take actions against Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyzstan parties for mass violations during the voting. The CEC noted that the violations listed in the appeal fall under the Articles of the Criminal Code and the Misdemeanor Code, and recommended to send the materials to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, specifying that the CEC is not an investigative body. The Central Election Commission confirmed that the results of the October 4 elections were invalidated and annulled.

New elections will be scheduled by November 6. The CEC asks to provide the necessary legal conditions for their holding.

The CEC also asks the parliament members to consider amendments to the electoral legislation: to lower the threshold, electoral deposit and resolve the issue of Form No. 2, as well as to consider the issue of legislative regulation of participation in repeated elections of political parties, whose actions served as the basis for canceling the voting results.

Riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people held rallies against the outcome of the parliamentary elections. The CEC was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid on October 6.