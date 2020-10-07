Work of gold refinery in Kara-Balta city resumed

The gold refinery in Kara-Balta city is operating as before. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the company, several people tried to seize the enterprise yesterday. They got into the territory of the plant, but they did not succeed in taking leading positions.

«The plant’s management held negotiations. They managed to resolve the situation peacefully. Unknown persons left the territory of the plant. The enterprise is operating as usual,» the company said.