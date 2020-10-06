00:02
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits Sadyr Japarov

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquitted Sadyr Japarov today. His lawyer Sharabedin Toktosunov told 24.kg news agency.

«The court considered the materials on the newly discovered circumstances, overturned the decisions of the Pervomaisky District, City and Supreme Courts. The case was sent for pre-trial proceedings, as the Supreme Court cannot terminate it,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov was convicted and served his sentence in a prison colony. The courts of all instances sentenced him to 11 years and 6 months in a maximum security colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was released after yesterday’s riots in Bishkek.

Today, the parliament members elected the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to the post of acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/167982/
views: 78
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov becomes acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov's sister asks for political asylum in Poland
Fled six years ago sister of Sadyr Japarov detained in Poland
Sadyr Japarov’s case: Lawyer insists on his transfer to penal settlement
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov takes place in Tyup
President not to intervene in Sadyr Japarov’s case
Sadyr Japarov’s pardon. 500,000 signatures collected in support of deputy
Sadyr Japarov applies to president for a pardon
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov and Omurbek Tekebayev ends in Bishkek
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas
6 October, Tuesday
23:56
People's guards protect large shopping centers in Bishkek People's guards protect large shopping centers in Bishk...
23:48
Post-election riots in Kyrgyzstan: European Union makes statement
23:42
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits Sadyr Japarov
23:37
Incumbent Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to work until new convocation is elected
23:22
Sadyr Japarov becomes acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan