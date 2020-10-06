Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits Sadyr Japarov

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquitted Sadyr Japarov today. His lawyer Sharabedin Toktosunov told 24.kg news agency.

«The court considered the materials on the newly discovered circumstances, overturned the decisions of the Pervomaisky District, City and Supreme Courts. The case was sent for pre-trial proceedings, as the Supreme Court cannot terminate it,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov was convicted and served his sentence in a prison colony. The courts of all instances sentenced him to 11 years and 6 months in a maximum security colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was released after yesterday’s riots in Bishkek.

Today, the parliament members elected the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to the post of acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.